Raising suicide and mental health awareness: How To Get Out Of Depression?

Raj is an extrovert. His participation in any social event at college is always active and in high-energy mode. Unpredictably and suddenly, he drew deep into his shell and stopped talking, eating and started sleeping for long hours, even in the daytime. His parents are under the impression that he might have tired of college work and assignments, so he might be taking rest. After spending ten days, they were worried and started enquiring about what was happening. Why are you behaving like this? But there was no response from him, then they requested him to go for counselling, but for many days he was not in a position to answer and listen to his parents; with a lot of pressure, he could visit the psychologist, it is to their surprise he was diagnosed with depression.



Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act. Depression causes sadness and a loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed. It can lead to various emotional and physical problems and decrease your ability to function at work and home. It is treatable.

REASONS FOR TEEN DEPRESSION:

Not able to obtain the desired ranks, forced education in an area where the student had no personal interest), social anxiety, peer pressure, friendship, love, attraction-related matters, rejection from people one love – Walking away from personal relationships and friends, broken families, domestic violence, physical abuse, poverty, inadequate or lack of emotional support from family, low self-esteem, inferiority complex, helplessness and hereditary related depression.

SYMPTOMS OF DEPRESSION ARE…

• Getting irritated over almost everything

• Lack of enthusiasm to get participated in anything

• Wanting to be alone

• Imprisoning oneself

• Extreme desire to sleep or extreme aversion to sleep

• Overeating or no desire to eat

• Persisting headache or backache

• Unreasonable guilt

• Anxiety

• Anger

• Avoiding friends

• Cruel behaviour sometimes

• Destructive attitude

• Unhygienic routine

• crying spells for no reason

• Becoming painfully thin or becoming obese

• Suicidal thinking and thoughts

• Too much time spent on mobile browsing

• Messaged of melancholy – like… Goodbye / Rest In Peace / I will fade away / I won't be a trouble to anyone / I wish to get liberated from this world / writing sad letters, dairy, journals, Etc.

HOW TO GET OUT OF DEPRESSION:

1. Identify and acknowledge depression as a problem that needs to be addressed. Identify the same in context to past and present

2. Consult a psychologist and be scrupulous in following their counselling, advice, and take the help of a psychiatrist for medication if suggested

3. Exercise… or involve in a sport that's physically demanding and refreshing for at least an hour a day

4. Be involved in your favourite routine around the house, like gardening, cooking, reading exciting books or whichever activity that makes you smile and be happy

5. Be socially active… meet old friends and well-wishers and make it a point to do the same regularly. Talk to them about issues that make you happy or sad, or angry

6. Listening to favourite music that soothe your nerves

7. When in pain, never bottle up the same. Be open and proactive in sharing the pain so that the feeling of anguish bleeds away from your head and heart.