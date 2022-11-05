Rajyatsav help revive, Matpara Craft which is nearly extinct

The Rajyotsav welcomed nearing to 1500 artists from varied states and nations and people are very much delighted to witness obsolete art forms.

An Durg-based engineer Abhishek Sapan is one individual who is fervently believes that, he has to revive the Matparai craft, which is nearly extinct, Matpara is kind of art, which is made using soil and paper. He further added, he had seen his mother as well as his grandmother making this craft, when he was child. His childhood memories pressed him and helped him to gear up for the fading art.

Mega occasions such as the Tribal Dance festival, came handy to his mission, it's a strong marketing strategy, where in the artisans might expect positive feedback from both domestic as well as international customers, he further added.

He believes that being, one of the few surviving Matparai artist, Rajyotsav, will certainly boost his revenue besides promotion of Chhattisgarhi Culture at the global level. Mat(soil) and Para(paper) are mixed to create Marchie art.

Speaking highly of Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, he stated that, CM is keen to safeguard the traditions and rights of the indigenous people.