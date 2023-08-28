Raksha bandhan 2023: Date, Time and Significance of Festival

In Coastal regions, the day is celebrated as Narayali Purnima and is committed to God Indra and God Varuna. Discover additionally fascinating realities here.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 will be praised on August 30. The celebration features the bond and wonderful connection among siblings and sisters. Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is commended on the full moon Shravan Purnima day and in this way, the celebration is likewise called as Rakhi Poornima.

The celebration additionally corresponds with Upa-Karma (changing the holy string for the Brahmins, Avani Avittom in South India). Brahmins change their janoi (hallowed string) on this day and by and by begin to contemplate the sacred texts.

Ranchers praise the day as Kajri Purnima and sow wheat in their field on this day. In Coastal areas, the day is celebrated as Narayali Purnima and is dedicated to God Indra and God Varuna.

As the nation gears up to observe Rakshabandhan 2023, here's all that you have to think about the celebration.

Significance of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan: On this day, a sister ties a rakhi or sacrosanct string around the wrist of their sibling. The celebration is seen as an image of obligation among siblings and sisters.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 date and time:

During the ceremonies, sisters petition God for the long existence of their siblings. Sisters tie a rakhi or the hallowed string on the correct wrist of their sibling, apply tilak, offer desserts and perform aarti.

In turn, brothers guarantee to secure their sisters all through their life and furthermore offer endowments to their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan Date: August 30, 2023

Purnima Tithi begins on August 30, 2023, at 3:45 pm

Purnima Tithi finishes on August 30, 2023, 5:59 pm

Raksha Bandhan time: 6:07 am to 5:59 pm on August 30, 2023

Raksha Bandhan Aparahan Muhurat: 1:48 pm to 4:22 pm on August 30, 2023

Raksha Bandhan Pradosha time: 6:55 pm to 9:10 pm on August 30, 2023.