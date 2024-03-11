Ramadan 2024: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones on the auspicious day

Ramadan, a significant month in the Islamic calendar, is approaching once again. This period, highly revered by Muslims worldwide, entails fasting from dawn till sunset, symbolizing a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion to Allah. This year, Ramadan is anticipated to commence on March 11, heralded by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia.

Traditions of Ramadan

During Ramadan, adherents partake in various rituals and traditions. The day begins with a pre-dawn meal known as suhur, providing sustenance for the day ahead. From dawn until sunset, individuals abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of faith and obedience to Allah. The fast is traditionally broken each evening with dates and water, followed by prayers and a communal meal known as iftar.

Sharing Blessings and Wishes

• As Ramadan approaches, it's customary to extend heartfelt wishes and blessings to friends and family. Here are some messages to share during this auspicious time:

• Reflecting on Ramadan: "May Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, bring you inner peace and enlightenment, enriching your life with newfound perspectives and love."

• Spiritual Reflection: "Our acts of prayer, fasting, and charity aren't just obligations; they're pathways to spiritual growth and connection with the Divine. May this Ramadan illuminate your soul with Allah's mercy and light." - A. Helwa

• Fostering Togetherness: "Wishing you a fulfilling Ramadan filled with moments of togetherness and reflection, surrounded by the warmth of family and friends."

• Breaking Apathy with Affection: "Let us break the fast of apathy with the feast of affection, fostering bonds of love and empathy during this blessed month." - Abhijit Naskar

• Embracing Faith: "Islam reminds us of our inherent spiritual potential, guiding us to soar with our wings of faith and devotion." - A. Helwa

• Blessings and Prosperity: "Sending heartfelt wishes for a joyous Ramadan, overflowing with Allah's blessings, leading you towards happiness and prosperity."

• Time for Renewal: "Ramadan serves as a time for introspection, renewal, and spiritual elevation." - Nouman Ali Khan

• Seeking Peace and Tranquility: "With dedication and prayers, may we find peace, prosperity, and tranquility in our lives as we embark on this sacred journey of Ramadan."

• As Ramadan draws near, let us embrace its teachings of compassion, gratitude, and spiritual growth. May this blessed month bring peace, unity, and blessings to all who observe it.