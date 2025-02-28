Live
Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting: Holy Month to Begin on March 2 in India
The crescent moon sighting determines the start of Ramadan 2025. In India, fasting will commence on March 2, following Islamic traditions
Ramadan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds immense religious significance for Muslims worldwide. This sacred period is marked by fasting from dawn to sunset, known as Roza, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which varies across regions.
Ramadan Start Date in 2025
In 2025, Ramadan is expected to commence on the evening of February 28, provided the crescent moon is sighted after 6:00 PM. If the moon is visible on that day, the first fast will be observed on March 1. However, if the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will officially begin on March 2 in India.
Moon Sighting and Regional Differences
The lunar calendar follows a cycle of approximately 29-30 days, meaning the actual start date of Ramadan can vary based on the visibility of the moon in different locations. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf nations often announce the moon sighting earlier than South Asian countries, including India and Pakistan.
Sehri and Iftar Timings in India
During Ramadan, Muslims begin their fast with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri and break it at sunset with Iftar. The exact timings vary based on location. In major Indian cities, the expected Sehri and Iftar times for the first day are:
- Delhi: Sehri - 5:20 AM | Iftar - 6:30 PM
- Mumbai: Sehri - 5:40 AM | Iftar - 6:45 PM
- Hyderabad: Sehri - 5:11 AM | Iftar - 6:23 PM
(These times are approximate and may vary slightly.)
Significance of Ramadan
Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and community bonding. It is a period where Muslims engage in increased prayers, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity. The month concludes with Eid al-Fitr, a festival that marks the end of fasting and is celebrated with prayers and festive meals.
For the latest updates on Ramadan 2025, moon sightings, and fasting schedules, stay tuned to local announcements and Islamic authorities.