RED Health leads critical care in a nation missing timely emergency aid for 80% of patients

Hyderabad: In a nation where nearly 80% of patients fail to receive timely medical attention during emergencies, RED Health is taking decisive action to bridge the gap in critical care delivery across India. Recent research underscores the importance of the "Golden Hour"—the crucial window in which rapid medical intervention can significantly reduce mortality rates from trauma, cardiac events, and strokes.

RED Health is Asia's first JCI accredited medical transport company and a leader in emergency medical services in India. With a fleet of over 5,000 ambulances and operations spanning more than 20 cities, RED Health is committed to improving healthcare accessibility and providing rapid, life-saving medical care.

India's road traffic fatality rate stands at a staggering 18.9 per 100,000 population, far exceeding the global average. This alarming statistic highlights an urgent need for effective emergency medical services, as many fatalities are linked to delays in receiving immediate care. RED Health is committed to transforming these outcomes by providing swift, reliable emergency medical services that prioritize rapid response and patient stabilization.

Studies reveal that ambulance response times are notably longer in rural areas, with some patients enduring up to 30-minute waits for assistance—delays that can be life-threatening for conditions needing immediate treatment. RED Health's innovative approach to emergency medical services aims to reduce these critical time gaps, ensuring that every patient receives the urgent care they need regardless of location.

In a recent demonstration of their capabilities, RED Health successfully conducted a life-saving air transfer of a critically ill patient from Siliguri to Hyderabad. The patient's family expressed their gratitude, stating: "We were losing hope, but RED Health gave us a second chance. Their professionalism and dedication were evident every step of the way."

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED Health, Stated, “Our mission at RED Health is to fundamentally transform the landscape of emergency medical services in India. We are committed to redefining what it means to respond swiftly and effectively in life-threatening situations. Every second is crucial when an emergency strikes, and our team is unyieldingly focused on not only saving lives but also enhancing the overall health outcomes for our patients. By integrating advanced care with rapid response, we strive to set new standards in emergency medical services, ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to those who need it most."

Dr. Tausif Thangalvadi, Vice President, Operations, Red Health, Hyderabad, stated that the success of operations that involve rapid intervention highlights a critical truth, these services are not just beneficial—they are essential. In a country where timely medical intervention can significantly alter the course of a patient's survival and recovery, expanding these services is imperative. By broadening the reach and capacity of such life-saving interventions, we can profoundly impact the national healthcare system, ultimately saving more lives and enhancing the quality of care across the board. This expansion represents a pivotal step towards a more resilient and responsive healthcare infrastructure."