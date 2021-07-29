Be cautious while planning your first date

You have gone through the awkward first few conversations, jumped through the hoops of how to talk over the phone and probably video chatted plenty of times too. Now its finally time to meet in person and you're wondering how it'll go and you are racking your brain to calm those nerves. We all want the first date to be perfect, creating memories, something to reminiscence about later.

Based on a survey conducted by QuackQuack, India's popular dating app, these tips are sure to keep those nerves in check:

Decide the place beforehand

Whether you choose a restaurant or a cafe, make sure that it is someplace you have been before. It would make the first experience so much nicer if the food is good along with the beverages, the ambience, and does not hurt the pocket either.

Almost 52 per cent of the app users recounted their dates were bad because the experience with the place left them with a sour taste in their mouth.

"My date was nice, we liked each other but the lighting of the restaurant and the music made me rethink about a second date," said one of the users. Choose a romantic place instead of a hangout one because the ambience matters.

Wear something comfortable

Yes, the saying goes "Dress to impress" and you should put in the effort to look good but do not wear anything that makes it difficult for you to sit down or stand up or eat properly.

It is a date, not a job interview so take a deep breath and wear something that you feel like yourself in. Seventy-seven per cent of the dating app users agreed that they would like to see their date in something casual such as jeans and tee rather than formal clothing.

Focus on your date

This is the most important one. Listen to what they are saying, notice their body language, be interested in their stories and do not talk just about yourself. If they wish to eat something different, don't place their order for them. If they show signs of discomfort, reflect on what you could have said or done to make them uncomfortable, and if they have a story to tell, pay attention.

Moreover, do not be one of those people who are absorbed in their phone when someone is talking to them or do not check other people out when you are on a date with someone. These little moves can annoy your date and you might never see them again.

"I was out with this one guy and he was constantly checking his phone every 2 minutes and didn't look in my eyes or listen to anything I had to say. Worst experience ever. Never saw him again," says one of the users, bitter after the experience.

Don't boast about yourself

Do not brag about everything you have achieved, your money, how much knowledge you have or what you possess. Don't go on and on about your car, your house or the number of books you read each month. These might seem like good ways to make an impression on them but trust us, they backfire.

Every single time. If you are witty and smart, it will show in the way you talk and compose yourself. Sixty-one per cent of users said that bragging or lying or coming up with false stories was something they all had experienced on their first date.