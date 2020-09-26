Daughters Day 2020: Meet Famous Daughters In Bollywood?

Happy Daughters Day! For all those reading this story, we want to introduce you to some of the most famous star daughters who are making waves on social media. you may already know them, but we thought today being daughter's day why not tell you about them.

Suhana Khan: She's one of the most talked-about star daughters in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan daughter's Instagram posts get record likes and she's one of the hottest star children in the industry. We are not sure if she is willing to enter the movies.

Jahnvi Kapoor: Daughter of late actress Sridevi, she has received a lot of love from the industry since her very first movie. Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena are few of her notable movies.

Sara Ali Khan: When she decided to enter the industry, nobody believed she had it in her to prove her worth. However, Sara proved that acting was in her blood. Her father, mother and granny are actors, remember?

Aaradhya Bachchan: Even though she is a kid, any news about Aaradhya goes viral. She's one of the most famous daughters in Bollywood. Why not? She's the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan.

Now, it remains to be seen who among these will make a splash in the film industry.