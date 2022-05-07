Happy Mother's Day 2022: Know the significance & history of this day

Every child shares very sacred and special bond with their mother because for them, she is their first friend, first teacher, caretaker and much more. For a child, mother stands with them every thick and thin, be it picking them from school, cooking delicious meals and helping them ace in exams.

Mother's Day is a celebration of love and care, it is a way to say thank you for all the sacrifices and effort. It is a way to appreciate the countless times, for pushing them to be better people and improving them.

Date

This year, India, will be celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, on 8th May. It is celebrated on different dates across the world, but commonly falls in the month of March or May.

Significance

This day holds special significance to each one of us, the relationship we share, it is both different and unique. Few of us, share good relationship with our mothers, however, others may have faced a few roadblocks into getting to know their mothers. Whatever might be, it is a special and different for each individual.

History

It is believed that, Mother's Day originated in America in the year, 1907 when Anna Jarvis held a service of worship At Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia in the honor of Mothers.

She has expressed her wish to commemorate Mother's Day as a recognized holiday in the year, 1905 when her Mother Ann Reeves Jarvis passed away. Two years later, the first recorded Mother's Day was celebrated.

In India, Mother's Day holds no particular significance in our culture or religion, but it has been adopted by the urban population.

Mother's Day has been criticized for becoming too commercial as brands try to lure customers into buying their products in order to celebrate the holiday, however, the spirit of the day remains unfazed and unexchanged.