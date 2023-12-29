The shifting tides of romance

Within the complex terrain of modern relationships, where love, desire, and commitment converge, a sanctuary has formed, a space where discretion and desire mingle amid growing options and evolving social standards.

The paradigm shift in Indian society can also be witnessed with the increase of +128 percent in the women user’s base of dating App Gleeden in 2023 when compared to the same time period of last year.

To further get into the facts, the app conducted a pan-India survey with 1500+ users from Tier-1 & 2 Indian cities and the results were mind boggling.

Few Dating Trends that came out prominently from the survey are briefed below for your kind reference:

Closeness and ardour

It was revealed that close proximity has a significant impact on covert operations. Surprisingly, 28 percent of men and 27 percent of women prefer to find a paramour in their community, which increases the convenience of physical closeness. Mumbai (40 percent), Kolkata (35 percent), Kochi (14 percent), Hyderabad (22 percent) and Kolkata (35 percent), became the centres of activity for 25- to 35-year-olds in terms of local connections.

Taking Off Without Limits

Close-by towns or cities were the backdrop for covert meetings for those who were uncomfortable with local entanglements. The statistics showed that, in order to build relationships without having to worry about travel, 21 percent of men and 15% percent of women look for companions outside of their city. In terms of this trend, Bangalore (19 percent, Delhi (25 percent), and Kolkata (18 percent) stood out.

Disappearing in the City Bustle

Gleeden’s survey revealed a preference for conducting business in large, anonymous metropolises. Delhi (10 percent), Bangalore (16 percent), and Kolkata (12 percent) emerged as the top discretionary locations, with only 11% of male users engaging in this activity.

Digital Dalliances

In the era of digital technology, prudence is key. 17 percent of men and 15 percent of women prefer internet liaisons, which can be used as a cover for adultery.

The cities of Bangalore (15 percent), Mumbai (12 percent), and Kolkata (26 percent) all demonstrated a preference for online flirtations.

Different Goals

Gleeden shows up as a haven for a variety of needs, including making new friends, looking for company, and developing existing ones. Unwaveringly, 34 percent of men and 42 percent of women swear allegiance to loyalty, with 51 percent in Bangalore, 27 percent in Mumbai, and 53 percent in Hyderabad pledging allegiance.