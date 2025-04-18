Live
Relax and Reconnect with Djembe Musical Therapy at Sattva Necklace Mall
Highlights
The Djembe Circle hosted a unique musical therapy session at Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadigida, where 50 participants embraced the rhythm of djembe drumming. The event, led by Sai Kumar, PhD in Musicology, emphasised the power of music for healing and self-expression.
Djembe, a traditional West African drum, fosters stress relief, creativity, team building, and socialisation. Participants experienced mindfulness, physical exercise, and cultural awareness through rhythm-based activities.
The session provided an engaging environment for connection, relaxation, and an exploration of diverse musical traditions, promoting overall well-being.
