Google to Bring AirDrop-Style Quick Share to More Android Phones Soon

Google is preparing to make file sharing between Android and Apple devices far simpler, ending years of frustration for users caught between the two ecosystems. After initially testing AirDrop-style sharing on its Pixel smartphones, the company has now confirmed that the feature will soon roll out to many more Android devices.

For a long time, sending photos, videos, or documents between Android phones and iPhones has required workarounds like messaging apps, email, or cloud storage links. Google’s Quick Share aims to change that by enabling direct, nearby transfers — much like Apple’s AirDrop.

The feature first appeared quietly on the Pixel 10 series in late 2025. At the time, it seemed like a Pixel-exclusive perk. Now, however, Google has made it clear that the capability is heading to the broader Android ecosystem.

The announcement came during a recent press briefing at Google’s Taipei offices, where company executives shared updates with media and influencers. Eric Kay, Google’s Vice President of Engineering for Android, confirmed that the testing phase has gone well and expansion plans are already underway.

“Last year, we launched AirDrop interoperability. In 2026, we are going to be expanding it to a lot more devices,” Kay said.

He noted that the company spent significant time ensuring the feature works reliably not just with iPhones, but also with iPads and MacBooks. “Now that we’ve proven it out, we’re working with our partners to expand it into the rest of the ecosystem, and you should see some exciting announcements coming very soon.”

Unlike earlier attempts at cross-platform sharing, Google is positioning this as a core Android capability rather than a temporary fix. The company says it has focused heavily on security and privacy, using trusted protocols and independent audits to protect user data. That suggests this will be a long-term solution embedded directly into the operating system.

Once widely available, users will be able to transfer files directly to nearby Apple devices without installing extra apps or uploading content to the cloud first. The experience is expected to feel faster, simpler, and more reliable — particularly helpful for people who use both platforms at home or work.

Google also hinted that this is only the beginning. Beyond file transfers, the company is exploring easier ways for users to switch devices and move their data seamlessly. While Apple wasn’t mentioned directly, the message strongly suggests cross-platform compatibility remains a priority.

There’s no exact release date yet. Google has only said announcements are coming “very soon.” With major tech events around the corner, broader availability could arrive sooner than expected.

For millions of Android users, that means sharing files with Apple devices may finally become as effortless as tapping “send.”