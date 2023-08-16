Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here are some interesting facts about the former PM

A brilliant orator and a leader who garnered immense respect and admiration from both the leadership and the opposition, Atal Bihari Vajpayee donned several hats during his political career.

One of the country's prominent leaders. He was the founding member of the BJP, he passed away after a long illness on 16 August, 2018 at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 93.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister three times: briefly in 1996 and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. He served three terms as the 10th Prime Minister of India. His first term lasted 13 days in the year 1996, his second term lasted 13 months (1998-1999). He then served a full five-year term from 1999 to 2004.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Life in Politics

Early Life and Education

Vajpayee was born in Gwalior, India, on December 25, 1924. He studied at the Victoria College in Gwalior and the DAV College in Kanpur. He was a bright student and excelled in his studies. He was also an active participant in student politics.

Political Career

Vajpayee joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1939 and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) in 1951. He was elected to the Lok Sabha (the lower house of the Indian parliament) in 1957 and served as a member of parliament for five terms. He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 1984 to 1989. He was the Minister of External Affairs from 1977 to 1979.

Prime Minister of India

Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India for the first time in 1996. His government lasted for 13 months before it was defeated in a vote of no confidence. He became the Prime Minister again in 1998 and served for a full five-year term. During his time as Prime Minister, Vajpayee oversaw a period of economic growth and development. He also played a key role in improving relations with Pakistan and China.

Legacy

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great leader and a visionary. He played a key role in shaping modern India. He is remembered for his commitment to democracy, secularism, and economic development. He is also remembered for his strong advocacy for peace and non-violence. His legacy will continue to inspire us for generations to come.

