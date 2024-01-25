Republic Day 2024: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar on Law and Social Justice

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Dr. Ambedkar, stands as one of the pivotal leaders in the formation of independent India and a significant figure in the realm of social reform. Born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Ambedkar's journey was marked by numerous challenges, yet he emerged as one of the most highly educated South Asians, holding advanced degrees in economics and law from prestigious institutions such as Columbia University and the University of London.

Post-Independence, he played a crucial role as the chairperson of the constitution drafting committee and later assumed the position of independent India's first law minister. Dr. Ambedkar firmly believed that the essence of the Indian constitution could only be realized through societal reform and harmony.

Here are 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Ambedkar on law and social justice:

1. "A just society is one in which the rising sentiment of reverence and the descending sense of contempt merge to form a compassionate society."

2. "No matter how excellent a Constitution may be, its efficacy hinges on the integrity of its implementers. Conversely, even a flawed Constitution can prove beneficial if those executing it possess integrity."

3. "Constitutional morality is not innate; it must be cultivated. We must acknowledge that our people are yet to imbibe it fully. Democracy in India, presently, is akin to a superficial layer on inherently undemocratic ground."

4. "Democracy transcends governance; it epitomizes communal existence and shared experiences. It embodies a profound respect and regard for our fellow beings."

5. "History demonstrates that in the clash between ethics and economics, economic interests invariably triumph. Vested interests seldom relinquish power voluntarily; force is often necessary to compel change."

6. "While devotion in religion may lead to spiritual salvation, in politics, blind allegiance or hero-worship inevitably leads to degradation and, ultimately, dictatorship."

7. "Without attaining social liberty, legal freedoms hold no significance."

8. "I believe Hindu society can only fortify itself when it sheds the shackles of caste divisions. Without internal unity, Hindu self-rule may regress into servitude."

9. "The progress of a society is measured by the advancement of its women."

10. "Indifference is a malignant affliction, posing the gravest threat to societal well-being."

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's insights continue to illuminate the path towards a more just and equitable society, reminding us of the enduring importance of law and social justice in shaping our collective future.