Republic Day parade 2024: How to buy tickets online and offline; complete guide

As India gears up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of its constitution on January 26, the Republic Day Parade promises to be a grand spectacle in the heart of Delhi. This guide provides essential information on securing tickets for the event, encompassing both online and offline avenues, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Date, Time, and Venue

• Date: January 26

• Day: Friday

• Start Time: 9:30-10:00 am

• Parade Path: Vijay Chowk to India Gate

• Parade Distance: 5 km

• Venue: Kartavya Path, New Delhi

• Ticket Prices: ₹500 for reserved seats, ₹100 for unreserved seats, ₹20 for unreserved seats with restricted views

How to Purchase Tickets Online

Online ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2024 commenced on January 10, 2024, and will be available until January 25, 2024. To secure your tickets online, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official Ministry of Defence website.

2. Sign in or register by providing your name, email address, mobile number, and date of birth. Verify your identity through the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

3. Choose the desired event from the dropdown menu: FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, or Beating the Retreat.

4. Complete attendee details, including name, address, age, gender, and upload a scanned copy of a valid photo ID (driving license, passport, voter ID, PAN card, or Aadhaar card).

5. Select the ticket category and quantity (up to four tickets per transaction). Options include INR 500 for a reserved seat, INR 100 for an unreserved seat, and INR 20 for an unreserved seat with a restricted view.

6. Finalize the transaction using your preferred payment method: wallet, debit card, credit card, online banking, or UPI.

7. Receive a confirmation email and SMS containing your booking details and a QR code upon successful payment.

8. Download and print your e-ticket, ensuring you carry it alongside your original photo ID on the event day. Scan the QR code at the entry gate for venue access.

How to Purchase Tickets Offline

Offline ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2024 started on January 7, 2024, and will continue until January 25, 2024. Follow these steps to purchase tickets offline:

1. Visit an authorized sales outlet or the designated Republic Day ticket counter.

2. Provide a photocopy and your original photo ID (Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, or driving license) at the counter.

3. Choose the ticket category and quantity (up to four tickets per individual).

4. Ticket options include reserved seats for INR 500, unreserved seats for INR 100, and unreserved seats with restricted views for INR 20.

5. Pay in cash and collect your tickets and receipts from the counter.

6. On the event day, bring your tickets and original photo ID for verification at the entry gate to access the venue.

Secure your spot at the historic 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, whether you prefer the convenience of online transactions or the traditional charm of purchasing tickets in person.