Rethinking Oil Palm on World Water Day: A Friend, Not Foe, to Groundwater Resources

As the world marks World Water Day, the conversation around water conservation and sustainable agricultural practices takes center stage. One of the most pressing challenges in modern farming is striking a balance between food security and responsible water usage. Amid these discussions, oil palm cultivation is often misunderstood, with widespread myths suggesting that it depletes groundwater resources. Addressing this myth, Dr. Suresh Motwani, Regional Head, Veg Oil Solidaridad and General Secretary, Asian Palm Oil Alliance, clarifies that the relationship between oil palm cultivation and water usage is often misrepresented in public discourse. A closer examination of scientific data reveals that oil palm relies predominantly on natural rainfall, with minimal impact on groundwater resources. This fact alone challenges the widespread misconception about oil palm's role in groundwater depletion.

Dependency on Natural Rainfall

Oil palm crops primarily utilize rainwater – referred to as “green” water – throughout their growth, relying only minimally on “blue” water, which includes surface water and groundwater. In fact, groundwater accounts for merely 2% to 3.5% of oil palm’s total water needs,[1] and its usage only contributes less than 5% of total water usage.[2] This minimal reliance on groundwater ensures that natural reservoirs remain largely unaffected, addressing a major concern about groundwater depletion. As it is typically grown in regions with high annual rainfall, averaging around 3,500 mm, which is nearly three times its yearly water requirement of 1,300 mm[3], this natural alignment with high-rainfall regions ensures that oil palm cultivation does not strain local water resources, as its water needs are naturally met by precipitation.

Cultivation Strategy and Sustainability

A crucial factor often overlooked in this discussion is the strategic placement of oil palm plantations. As discussed above, given that oil palm's annual water requirement is approximately 1,300 mm, this means that natural precipitation more than adequately meets the crop's water needs, eliminating any significant pressure on groundwater resources. Oil Palm’s natural adaptation to high-rainfall regions, combined with its efficient water use patterns, makes it a sustainable choice for oil production. This is particularly significant given the growing global demand for vegetable oils and the need for water-efficient agricultural practices. Additionally, the space between the plantations can be leveraged for intercropping which provides farmers an alternate source of income during the initial gestation period of the crop.

Comparative Analysis with Other Oil Crops

Oil palm's remarkable water efficiency sets it apart from conventional crops. While rice requires 3,000-5,000 liters of water per kilogram of grain produced [4]and sugarcane needs 1,500-3,000 liters per kilogram of sugar,[5] oil palm uses a mere 300-350 liters per kilogram of oil produced[6]. Additionally, oil palm’s water footprint is considerably smaller than other oil-producing crops such as coconut, sunflower seeds, olives, and castor oil seeds. This indicates that oil palm is more efficient and conservative in its water usage, making it an environmentally sustainable choice for regions where rainfall is sufficient.

Scientific data shows that oil palm relies mostly on natural rainfall, using minimal groundwater and making it one of the most water-efficient crops. By aligning its water needs with high-rainfall regions, oil palm supports sustainable oil production without straining groundwater resources. In today’s world, where water conservation is critical, oil palm presents a balanced, eco-friendly choice for large-scale agriculture.

As the global population rises and demand for edible oils increases, water-efficient crops like oil palm present an opportunity for sustainable agricultural expansion. On World Water Day, it is crucial to shift the narrative from misconceptions to scientific realities—oil palm does not strain groundwater resources but rather thrives in regions where nature already provides ample rainfall. By adopting data-driven approaches, promoting rainfall-based irrigation practices, and encouraging sustainable farming models, India can enhance its oil palm production while safeguarding its precious water resources.