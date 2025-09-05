Ritu makes waves with a bedroom photoshoot

Ritu Varma, one of the most versatile talents from Hyderabad, has been steadily making her mark in Telugu and Tamil cinema since her debut in 2013. Known for balancing substance with glamour, the actress has also impressed audiences through strong performances on OTT platforms. Her recent outing Devika and Danny earned her praise for seamlessly blending charm with depth, proving once again that she is more than just a pretty face on screen.

Off-screen too, Ritu is making waves with her latest bedroom photoshoot that is grabbing everyone’s attention. Dressed in a stylish black outfit, she strikes bold and confident poses on the bed, playing with her hair while looking straight into the camera. The pictures, both sexy and sophisticated, highlight her effortless ability to carry glamour with poise.

On the work front, Ritu is preparing for the much-awaited Tamil thriller Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring Chiyaan Vikram. Despite the film facing multiple delays, anticipation remains high, and her role is expected to showcase another dimension of her talent.

With impactful performances, stylish photoshoots, and a steady stream of projects, Ritu Varma continues to prove she’s a rising star across screens big and small.