Rose Day 2025: History, Significance, and Meaning of Different Rose Colours

Rose Day, observed on February 7, kicks off Valentine’s Week, setting the tone for a romantic journey leading up to Valentine’s Day. On this special day, couples exchange roses to express their love, appreciation, and admiration for each other.

History of Rose Day

The exact origins of Rose Day remain unclear, but flowers, especially roses, have long been associated with love and romance across cultures. In Roman mythology, roses symbolized beauty and were linked to Venus, the goddess of love. Similarly, in Greek mythology, Aphrodite was also revered as the Goddess of Roses, representing passion and devotion.

In the Victorian era (1837–1901), floriography—the language of flowers—became popular, with different rose colours conveying distinct messages. Red roses signified deep love, while other shades carried unique meanings. Additionally, roses were first cultivated in China and have held symbolic significance in Asian traditions as well.

Significance of Rose Day

Roses are universally recognized as symbols of love, making them the perfect gesture to begin Valentine’s Week. Whether given as a single stem or a lavish bouquet, a rose expresses emotions that words may fail to convey. It sets the stage for other romantic celebrations throughout the week, including Chocolate Day and Hug Day.

Meaning of Different Rose Colours

While red roses are the most iconic, roses bloom in various colours, each symbolizing a different sentiment:

• Red Rose – Deep passion and love; a classic way to say “I love you.”

• Pink Rose – Grace, admiration, and appreciation.

• Purple Rose – Fascination and love at first sight.

• Orange Rose – Excitement and enthusiasm.

• White Rose – Innocence and purity.

• Yellow Rose – Friendship and joy.

Express Your Feelings with the Perfect Rose

Choosing the right rose colour allows you to convey your emotions thoughtfully. Whether declaring love, celebrating admiration, or cherishing friendship, a rose speaks volumes on this special day. So, express your feelings with the perfect bloom and make Rose Day 2025 unforgettable.