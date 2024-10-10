Sachit Mittal- celebrity wedding planner, organised an eco-friendly wedding

Creating a memorable experience for not just the couple getting married but all the guests in attendance at an Indian wedding is quite a task, but Delhi based wedding planner Sachit Mittal has been doing it with utmost panache. From giving personalised touch to the celebrations, to choosing a unique theme, he has been paving a new path for wedding planning in India, and recently he organised a one-of-its-kind eco-friendly wedding.

Known for planning the dreamy wedding of actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, Sachit insists that “connecting with families, finding the venue, booking every detail “is his favourite part about his job. “It's about bringing a couple's dream to reality,” he says.

Talking about the eco-friendly wedding that took place in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, Sachit shares, “We made sure that whatever we used in the wedding was biodegradable or usable. We also ensured that there was no wastage at all, from the food to the décor and even the varmalas.” He adds, “To have an eco-friendly décor, we used eco-friendly cede paper for all the stationary that had to be used during the festivities. The greens that we used in the décor were hired and brought from a nursery and sent back there post the wedding, so that there was no wastage.”

Sharing interesting details about the unique varmalas, Sachit informs, “The florals that were used for varmalas and the mandap, the order for that was sent to an agency that conserves and creates incense stick and make the garlands in a way that they can be preserved and taken back home. Even the incense sticks were given to the guests who attended the wedding as a gift.”

The wedding planner shares that the couple's reception took place in Jhansi and followed the same environment friendly approach. “We used a lot of bamboos, jute ropes, cane furniture and earthen pots. There was no ceramic or bone China cutlery or crockery used. The water bottles that were used were glass bottles. The ingredients used in food were all organic. The return gifts and mithai boxes were also made of cede paper,” he reveals.

Sachit’s innovative approach towards wedding planning truly sets him apart in the business. He has been implementing path-breaking ideas to make a couple's wedding the best day of their lives.