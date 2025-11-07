Samantha dazzles in deep purple

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned heads in a stunning deep purple gown that seemed straight out of a dream. The elegant one-shoulder silhouette hugged her figure perfectly, exuding both grace and quiet strength. The gown’s soft yet powerful drape reflected Samantha’s effortless poise and timeless style.

Keeping her accessories minimal yet striking, she paired the look with a long gold necklace and chunky bangles, letting the rich hue of her outfit do most of the talking. Her hair was left loose, while her glowing, understated makeup added to the calm confidence she naturally radiates.

The actress shared glimpses from her night out with luxury jewellery brand Piaget, attending the Play of Shapes High Jewellery Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Amidst the sparkle of high-end gems, Samantha matched the radiance with her own charm and composure, becoming one of the evening’s standout presences. On the professional front, Samantha has kicked off work on “Maa Inti Bangaram,” her second production venture, where she also plays the lead. The project marks a personal milestone for the actress as she continues to take creative control of her career, embracing roles and stories that truly resonate with her vision.