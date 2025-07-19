Samosa, Jalebi Under Scrutiny: Govt Flags Popular Snacks for Health Risks, Suggests Healthier Alternatives

India’s favourite street-side treats—samosas and jalebis—are facing increasing criticism over their impact on public health. Recognising the alarming rise in lifestyle-related ailments, the Indian government has rolled out a pioneering campaign in Nagpur to raise awareness about the dangers of these beloved yet unhealthy snacks.

In a move akin to cigarette warning labels, authorities are now placing prominent health warnings on high-fat, high-sugar items such as samosas, jalebis, pakoras, vada pav, and even chai biscuits. The initiative, launched at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, hopes to nudge citizens toward mindful eating by spotlighting the excessive oil, sugar, and trans fats present in these snacks.

Why You Should Think Twice Before Reaching for That Samosa or Jalebi

These popular items might be tasty, but experts warn that they come with a hefty price tag for your health:

Calorie Bombs: Deep-fried and sugar-syrup-soaked, these treats pack in more calories than you might think. Regular consumption may contribute to unwanted weight gain.

Deep-fried and sugar-syrup-soaked, these treats pack in more calories than you might think. Regular consumption may contribute to unwanted weight gain. Raises Bad Cholesterol: The trans fats used in frying can spike LDL (bad cholesterol) while lowering HDL (good cholesterol), increasing your risk of heart issues.

The trans fats used in frying can spike LDL (bad cholesterol) while lowering HDL (good cholesterol), increasing your risk of heart issues. Obesity Risk: Consistent indulgence in calorie-dense foods contributes directly to obesity—a root cause of numerous chronic conditions.

Consistent indulgence in calorie-dense foods contributes directly to obesity—a root cause of numerous chronic conditions. Blood Sugar Spikes: Jalebis are sugar-heavy, while samosas often use refined flour—both of which can increase blood sugar levels and insulin resistance over time.

Healthy Craving Busters: 5 Low-Calorie Indian Snack Options

Instead of reaching for deep-fried or sugar-drenched snacks, nutritionists recommend these wholesome alternatives that offer flavour without compromising your health:

Roasted Chana: Crunchy and protein-rich, roasted chana makes a satisfying snack. Add a pinch of masala for a delicious, guilt-free boost. Vegetable Upma: Light and full of fibre, this wholesome dish combines vegetables with semolina to keep you full and energised through the day. Masala Oats: Oats get a spicy desi upgrade with herbs and masala—making them a hearty, fibre-rich snack that satisfies your taste buds. Moong Dal Chilla: Made with ground moong dal and spices, this protein-packed pancake is both nutritious and filling—perfect for any time of day. Makhana Bhel: Swap fried bhel for this light version made with roasted fox nuts, vegetables, and tangy spices—a great way to stay on track.

As the push for food labelling and consumer awareness gains momentum, it’s time to rethink our plate and embrace smarter snack choices. Small swaps today can protect against big health issues tomorrow.