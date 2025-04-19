Samyuktha Menon Inaugurates Neelambhhari Silks 1st Store in A.S. Rao Nagar

Hyderabad: South Indian actress Samyuktha Menon inaugurated the 1st showroom of Neelambhhari Silks at Saket Main Road, Bhavani Nagar, A.S. Rao Nagar,Hyderabad. adding a touch of grace and elegance to the grand launch.

Speaking at the Launch, Samyuktha expressed her love for traditional attire and emphasized the timeless charm of handwoven silk sarees. “Pattu sarees hold a special place in every woman’s wardrobe, especially for functions and celebrations. I personally love wearing traditional sarees, and pattu is always my first choice for special occasions,” she said.

“Over 25 years of experience in the pure handloom pattu industry, Our focus has always been on quality, authenticity, and variety. We are proud to offer some of the finest handloom pattu collections under one roof,” said Neelambhhari Silks, founder Bojja Purushotham, highlighting the brand’s commitment to preserving India’s rich weaving heritage. The showroom showcases an exquisite collection of Kanchi, Banaras, Paithani, Gadwal, Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, and Narayanpet pattu sarees, making it a go-to destination for silk lovers.

The launch was further elevated by the presence of rising star Samyuktha Menon whose appearance created quite a buzz among fans. She was warmly welcomed and greeted the crowd with smiles and waves, adding a glamorous touch to the festive atmosphere.

