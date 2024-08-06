Live
Sawan Ganesh Chaturthi: Ways to Overcome Obstacles
The month of Sawan is filled with significant fasts and festivals, each holding great importance. Ganesh Chaturthi during Sawan, observed on the...
The month of Sawan is filled with significant fasts and festivals, each holding great importance. Ganesh Chaturthi during Sawan, observed on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, is particularly auspicious. This year, it falls on Thursday, August 8. On this special day, worshipping the father and son duo of Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha is considered highly beneficial. Here are three remedies to seek the blessings of these deities.
1. Chanting Mantras and Offering Flowers
To gain progress in your endeavours, chant the mantra “Om Gan Ganpatye Namah” 21 times on Ganesh Chaturthi during Sawan. Additionally, offer marigold flowers to Lord Ganesha and keep items related to your work with these flowers. Reciting the Shri Ganesh Chalisa on this day is also recommended for auspicious results.
2. Remedy for Financial Stability
If you are experiencing financial difficulties, a simple remedy can help attract money. Take a red cloth and place betel nuts inside it. Apply a tilak of rice and sandalwood to the betel nuts, tie a knot in the cloth, and keep it in the safe of your house. This practice is believed to strengthen your financial condition.
3. Removing Obstacles in Education
To remove obstacles in education, chant the mantra “Om Gam Ganpatye Sarva Karya Siddhi Kuru Kuru Swaha” 11 times on this day. Along with chanting, offer 11 modaks to Lord Ganesha and then distribute them to a needy person. This ritual is said to help overcome educational challenges.
The Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is a revered Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity known for removing obstacles. Lord Ganesha is often invoked at the start of new ventures, intellectual pursuits, or business endeavours.
This 10-day festival is celebrated with great devotion by Hindus worldwide, especially in India. Lord Ganesha, who is also called Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka, is worshipped as the God of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.