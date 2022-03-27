Scientists Detected Microplastics In Human Blood
- Microplastics were discovered in nearly 80% of blood samples from 22 anonymous, healthy participants.
- Plastic fragments have already been discovered almost everywhere else on Earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest peaks, as well as in the air, soil, and food chain.
Microplastics have been identified by the Scientist in human blood for the first time, raising concerns that the omnipresent particles are also making their way into organs.
According to a study from Dutch released on Thursday said that microplastics were discovered in nearly 80% of blood samples from 22 anonymous, healthy participants.
According to the study, microplastics might have entered the body by a variety of means, including air, water, and food, as well as toothpastes, lip glosses, and tattoo ink.
Mr. Vethaak also suggested that there could be additional types of microplastics in blood that his study missed, such as particles larger than the diameter of the needle utilized to draw the sample.
The Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development, as well as Common Seas, a UK-based organisation dedicated to eliminating plastic pollution, supported the research.
