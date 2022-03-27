Scientists Detected Microplastics In Human Blood

Microplastics have been identified by the Scientist in human blood for the first time, raising concerns that the omnipresent particles are also making their way into organs.



According to a study from Dutch released on Thursday said that microplastics were discovered in nearly 80% of blood samples from 22 anonymous, healthy participants.

It shows that PET plastic, which is commonly used to produce drink bottles, was found in half of the blood samples, while polystyrene, which is commonly used in disposable food containers and other products, was found in more than a third proportion.

Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam said that this is the initial moment scientists had certainly been able to detect and quantify such microplastics in human blood. He added that this is confirmation that they have plastics in human bodies and they shouldn't. He urged for more investigation into the health implications.

He raised some concerns as where they are going is it possible to get rid of it, either they are excreted or not? Is it retained in specific organs, possibly accumulating, or can it even cross the blood-brain barrier, reported The Hindu

According to the study, microplastics might have entered the body by a variety of means, including air, water, and food, as well as toothpastes, lip glosses, and tattoo ink.

Mr. Vethaak also suggested that there could be additional types of microplastics in blood that his study missed, such as particles larger than the diameter of the needle utilized to draw the sample.

The Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development, as well as Common Seas, a UK-based organisation dedicated to eliminating plastic pollution, supported the research.

Earlier the virtually undetectable plastic fragments have already been discovered almost everywhere else on Earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest peaks, as well as in the air, soil, and food chain.