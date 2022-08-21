You have probably been told many times before that you need to respect your elders. In fact, this is a phrase that most children hear throughout their lives! Well, Senior Citizen Day is all about respecting your elders. It is about honoring those people who have been on this earth longer than we have. Getting old is not easy. You have been independent your whole life, and then you feel this being stripped away from you. It can be very difficult to deal with, and that is why we all need to make sure that we are there for our grandparents and older people in general. That's what this day celebrates, and it's special to be a part of it.



After all, seniors bring so much to the world! They offer their experience, their wisdom, and their knowledge. Our elderly friends and family have a lifetime's worth of incredible experiences and tales to share with us. For centuries, cultures across the globe have looked to older people in the communities in order to provide them with knowledge and wisdom. In times of trouble or when we need some advice and direction, we can always rely on older people to impart their great wisdom on us.