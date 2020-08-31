September 2020: List of Special Days and Events in September

Important days in September includes numerous conventional occasions. Thus, here is a broad rundown of important public and universal days, events and celebrations which will assist you with improving your GK and planning the month appropriately.

Different festivals, occasions and celebrations are renowned in India with full excitement. A few occasions and days celebrate the accomplishments of incredible people or dates that are of global significance. There are several important days in September 2020 that you would need to know about.

List of Special Dates in September 2020

1 September 2020 - National Nutrition Week

Every year National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1 to September 7 to make people aware about the importance of nutrition for a healthy life.

5 September - Teachers Day

Teachers Day in India commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President. On this day, students thank teachers for their efforts in shaping their future.

7 September - Brazilian Independence Day

On September 7, 1822, Brazil got its independence from the Portuguese. In 1889, Brazil became a republic government, and it ended its monarchical system.

8 September - International Literacy Day

International Literacy Day is observed to make people aware about the importance of literacy, one of the fundamental human rights.

14 September - Hindi Diwas

On 14 September, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly made Hindi as the official language of the Republic of India.

15 September - Engineers Day

Engineers Day is observed in India to pay tribute to India's first engineer, Engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

16 September - World Ozone Day

On 16 September, 1987, the Montreal Protocol was signed. The United Nations General Assembly established World Ozone Day. Since 1994, it is celebrated to remind the world about the depletion of the Ozone Layer and its dangers.

17 September - Hyderabad Liberation day

Various parties observe the Hyderabad Liberation Day with different interpretations about the significance of this day when the former Hyderabad State was annexed to the Indian Union.

17 September – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 70th birthday on 17 September.

21 September - International Day of Peace

International Day of Peace is observed across the globe since September 1982. In 2001, the General Assembly decided September 21 as International Day of Peace of non-violence and cease-fire.

26 September – Day of the Deaf

Every year International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) is celebrated across the globe on 23 September along with International Week of the Deaf. On 23 September the World Federation of the Deaf was also established in 1951.

27 September – World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day helps in emphasizing the importance of tourism to generate employment and build a future for millions of people around the world.