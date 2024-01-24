Shakambhari Purnima 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals, and All You Need to Know

Shakambhari Purnima, a revered Hindu festival, holds significance as devotees across the community worship Goddess Durga or Goddess Shakti in various forms. Celebrated as one of the most auspicious festivals annually, Shakambhari Purnima, also known as Shakambhari Jayanti, is marked by grand festivities. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers and rituals to honor Goddess Shakti on this special day, believed to be the incarnation of the goddess on Earth. As we prepare to rejoice in the auspiciousness of the day, let's explore the key aspects to keep in mind.

Date:

This year, Shakambhari Purnima is scheduled to be observed on January 25. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi for Shakambhari Purnima will commence at 9:49 PM on January 24 and conclude at 11:23 PM on January 25.

Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Adi Shakti descended to Earth as Shakambhari Devi with the purpose of alleviating food crises. The name "Shakambhari" is derived from "Shak," meaning vegetables, and "Bhari," signifying one who holds. Shakambhari Devi is recognised as the Goddess of fruits, vegetables, and leaves, depicted with four arms and also known as Bhuvaneshwari or Shatakshi.

Rituals:

Celebrated for her kindness, compassion, and love, Shakambhari Devi is honoured through specific rituals on this day. Devotees typically rise early, take a ritual bath, and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Shakambhari Devi. Fasting is a common practice among devotees on this occasion. One of the prominent temples dedicated to Shakambhari Devi is situated in Saharanpur, widely recognised in North India. Pilgrims visit this temple, and a fair is organised to celebrate Shakambhari Purnima. The festival is observed in the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, Shakambhari Devi is worshipped as Banashankari Devi, with Badami being home to a notable temple dedicated to Banashankari Devi.