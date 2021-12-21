Do you love literature? Do you feel you have an inner creative streak you've never yet acted on? Do you have a brilliant idea that you're afraid isn't long enough to make into an entire book, but that you really just want to finally write down? If so, Short Story Day could be your chance to discover a new passion and create something you can be proud of. You don't have to have written anything before to start writing now.



After all, everyone has to start somewhere. All you need to become a writer is a pen and paper, or a computer, or a typewriter, if you will―the rest is entirely up to you. So if you have a story in you that's waiting to be told, don't wait and celebrate Short Story Day today!

As the name itself suggests, a short story is a story that can be read in one sitting. As with many concepts in the realm of the humanities, it can be hard to determine exactly what qualifies as a short story, but most contemporary definitions tell us that a short story must have anywhere between 1,000 and 20,000 words.