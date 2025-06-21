Siblings Redefine Jewellery with a Blend of Sustainability and Luxury

Founded by sibling duo Disha and Nimesh Jain, Evol is a modern jewellery brand born from deep-rooted family heritage and a bold vision for the future. With a focus on lab-grown diamonds, sustainability, and personalization, Evol is setting a new benchmark in luxury—where elegance meets ethics.

“Jewellery isn’t just an accessory—it’s a story,” says Disha Jain, reflecting on how Evol began as a series of hand-drawn sketches and close-knit client relationships. “We wanted to bring meaning back into luxury by creating pieces that truly reflect who someone is.”

With their background in the traditional diamond trade, the siblings understood the expectations of quality and brilliance. But they also saw an opportunity—to bring transformation to a centuries-old industry. Evol embraces lab-grown diamonds, which are chemically and visually identical to mined ones but created in environmentally conscious, ethical ways. “Lab-grown diamonds let us uphold the brilliance and craftsmanship our family is known for, while building a brand that aligns with today’s values,” explains Nimesh.

Evol’s approach to design is highly intentional. Every collection starts with a concept and a story. “We begin with sketches and build from there, making sure each piece has emotional depth,” says Disha. The Heart of Diamond collection, for instance, features heart-shaped and colored diamonds, representing different facets of love. Meanwhile, Together Forever takes inspiration from nature, showcasing intricate floral motifs that symbolize enduring romance.

Accessibility is just as important as artistry. “We want our pieces to be inclusive, both in design and in price,” notes Nimesh. Evol combines high-quality craftsmanship with personalized service, making luxury feel intimate and approachable. From custom engagement rings to unique statement pieces, each creation reflects the wearer’s story—like the bespoke ring made for Orry, which was recently featured in GQ India.

What sets Evol apart isn’t just the product, but the experience. Their one-on-one customer consultations and commitment to meaningful design turn shopping into a personalized journey. “It’s about more than sparkle,” Disha says. “It’s about what the piece represents.”

As sustainability becomes a priority across industries, Evol is leading the charge within fine jewellery. “We're not just making beautiful things—we’re trying to make a difference,” Nimesh adds.

Rooted in tradition but driven by innovation, Evol represents a new kind of luxury—one where elegance, sustainability, and storytelling go hand in hand. With every piece, they invite customers to celebrate life’s most cherished moments in a way that honours both people and the planet.