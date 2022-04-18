Significance Of World Heritage Day

On April 18, the International Day for Monuments and Sites, commonly known as World Heritage Day, is observed around the world. This day is commemorated in various ways around the world, including visits to monuments and heritage sites, seminars, round tables, and news stories.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization first commemorated the day in 1983. (UNESCO). During UNESCO's 22nd General Conference, it was designated as a world event. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of the world's cultural history and diversity.

Throughout 1983, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has designated a subject for the day's celebrations. "Heritage and Climate" is the topic for World Heritage Day 2022.

Partners have been invited to demonstrate initiatives that demonstrate how heritage may be used as a source of knowledge to combat climate change.

According to ICOMOS, disaster risk, vernacular heritage, heritage in conflict, heritage & democracy, indigenous heritage, sacred space, or sacred heritage are among the suggested subjects for debates and events this year.

Meanwhile, there are 3691 monuments and historical places in India. UNESCO has declared 40 of these sites as World Heritage Sites, including the Taj Mahal, Ajanta Caves, and Ellora Caves. Natural features, such as Assam's Kaziranga National Park, are also enlisted as World Heritage Sites.