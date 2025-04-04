  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

‘Sikandar’ faces backlash; shows getting cancelled

‘Sikandar’ faces backlash; shows getting cancelled
x
Highlights

Salman Khan’s latest Eid release, Sikandar, has been struggling at the box office due to negative word-of-mouth.

Salman Khan’s latest Eid release, Sikandar, has been struggling at the box office due to negative word-of-mouth. Despite the initial buzz, audiences have largely rejected the film, leading to a sharp decline in footfalls.

The situation has worsened in key cities like Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Indore—places known for Salman’s strong fan base—where several shows have been canceled since Tuesday. While the film is inching toward the ₹100 crore milestone, the impact of poor reviews has been significant, casting a shadow over its box office prospects.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. With its performance dwindling, it remains to be seen whether the film can recover in the coming days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick