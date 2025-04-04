Live
- Promoting global arbitration centre for speedy dispute resolution: Arjun Ram Meghwal
- AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Responds to Pharmacy Student's Suicide, Promises Justice
- Olly Stone to miss start of English summer after undergoing knee surgery
- K'taka BJP urges action over party worker’s suicide; warns of protest if govt fails to respond
- India in active talks with domestic pharma exporters amid new US tariff threat
- Microsoft Turns 50: A Look Back and Forward
- South Korea: Acting Defence Minister urges robust readiness against North Korea after Yoon's ouster
- 'Historic': MP CM, BJP leaders congratulate PM Modi, Amit Shah for Waqf Bill
- Poonam Dhillon reveals Manoj Kumar taught everyone how to make meaningful films
- Salman Khan thanks true legend Manoj Kumar for his 'unforgettable films'
‘Sikandar’ faces backlash; shows getting cancelled
Salman Khan’s latest Eid release, Sikandar, has been struggling at the box office due to negative word-of-mouth.
Salman Khan’s latest Eid release, Sikandar, has been struggling at the box office due to negative word-of-mouth. Despite the initial buzz, audiences have largely rejected the film, leading to a sharp decline in footfalls.
The situation has worsened in key cities like Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Indore—places known for Salman’s strong fan base—where several shows have been canceled since Tuesday. While the film is inching toward the ₹100 crore milestone, the impact of poor reviews has been significant, casting a shadow over its box office prospects.
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. With its performance dwindling, it remains to be seen whether the film can recover in the coming days.