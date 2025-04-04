‘Sikandar’ faces backlash; shows getting cancelled

Salman Khan’s latest Eid release, Sikandar, has been struggling at the box office due to negative word-of-mouth. Despite the initial buzz, audiences have largely rejected the film, leading to a sharp decline in footfalls.

The situation has worsened in key cities like Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Indore—places known for Salman’s strong fan base—where several shows have been canceled since Tuesday. While the film is inching toward the ₹100 crore milestone, the impact of poor reviews has been significant, casting a shadow over its box office prospects.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. With its performance dwindling, it remains to be seen whether the film can recover in the coming days.