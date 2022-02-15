Singles Awareness Day takes place on the day after Valentine's Day. It is also commonly known as Singles Appreciation Day.

It is designed as a day for single people to celebrate. After all, those in relationships get to experience the joy of Valentine's Day, so why shouldn't single people have a day for themselves as well? It is also a great day for recognizing other forms of love, for example, the love between family and friends, as well as loving yourself.

There are some people who celebrate this day because they dislike Valentine's Day. You probably know a lot of people who think that Valentine's Day is just a commercialized day so that the card shops and other stores can make money.

You may even be one of these people yourself. If so, Singles Awareness Day is probably the sort of day you would very much enjoy.

