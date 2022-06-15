Skincare basics that helps for glow

As a college student, you'll be busy studying and working hard to earn your degree. But while you do that, don't forget to take care of your skin. Here are some tips for maintaining healthy skin while in college:

• Wash your face at least twice a day using a quality face wash.

• Use sunscreen every morning and apply moisturizer before you go to sleep.

• Try an at-home facial once a week to clean out your pores. Try using a scrub and face mask.

• Use a face towel to dab your skin dry after washing it with warm water (not cold) so that you don't get chapped lips or dry patches.

• Always use makeup products that match or complement your skin tone.

• Use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 when you're outside for long periods. This will protect your skin from harmful UV rays and avoid tanning.