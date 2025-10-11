Skyroot aerospace announces walk-in drive for graduate engineer trainees on Oct 11

Skyroot Aerospace, has announced a walk-in recruitment drive for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) positions on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at its Infinity Campus in Hyderabad.

The company, known for developing India’s first privately built rockets and advancing affordable access to space, is inviting fresh engineering graduates to join its growing team of innovators and scientists.

Eligibility criteria

The walk-in drive is open exclusively to BE/B.Tech graduates from the 2025 batch with no backlogs. Final-semester students who can join full-time onsite after graduation are also eligible. The roles are available only for freshers and not for experienced candidates.

Eligible branches:

• Mechanical Engineering

• Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE)

• Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

Position details

• Role: Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET)

• Location: Hyderabad (Onsite, Full-time)

Skyroot offers young engineers a unique opportunity to work on cutting-edge aerospace projects and real-world space missions. Recruits will collaborate with industry-leading scientists and engineers, contributing directly to the future of India’s private space sector.

Walk-in drive information

• Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

• Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

• Venue: Skyroot Aerospace, Infinity Campus, Sy.No.1/1, Imarath, Kancha Hardware Park, UDL 17, Hyderabad

Candidates are required to carry an updated resume and a valid Aadhaar card for verification.