Switching to a vegan lifestyle can be a meaningful step toward better health, sustainability, and compassion. While many assume that a vegan diet may lack essential nutrients, thoughtful planning makes it entirely possible to eat in a balanced and nourishing way. Going vegan isn’t just about eliminating animal products; it’s about creating a wholesome and nourishing plate filled with diverse plant-based foods. Today, we will take a look at a few tips and tricks suggested by Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare in Delhi, for people trying to go vegan.

According to Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare in Delhi, the foundation of a healthy vegan diet lies in whole, minimally processed foods. She recommends filling half your plate with colourful fruits and a wide variety of vegetables, ¼ plate with healthy proteins like legumes and the remaining ¼ with whole grains like brown rice, whole wheat, millets, and adding healthy fats such as nuts—especially California almonds to make your diet healthy and balanced. These almonds are rich in protein, dietary fiber, and 15 essential nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, fiber, and potassium. Starting the day with a handful of almonds can help set a healthy tone.

The Power of Whole Foods and Colourful Plant Ingredients

To meet protein needs, combining various plant-based sources like lentils, legumes, nuts &seeds throughout the day can ensure the intake of all essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and strength. A balanced vegan plate should include leafy greens like spinach for calcium and iron, as well as orange and red vegetables for antioxidants. It should also include whole grains for energy and nuts like almonds to ensure you meet your nutritional requirements.

Almonds as a Protein Booster

Almonds provide 18.4 grams of protein per 100 grams (approximately 30% of the recommended daily allowance) and are also rich in dietary fiber, which helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels. They promote satiety, making them your go-to food if you are on a weight loss journey. Versatile and delicious, almonds can be flavoured with Indian spices, tossed into salads, sprinkled over desserts, or eaten plain. A daily handful of almonds is a simple way to support your protein needs.

Omega-3s and Calcium

Ritika also emphasises the importance of including healthy fats from sources like avocados, seeds, and olive oil, which provide omega-3s vital for heart and brain health. Additionally, fortified plant milk like almond milk, soyabean & tofu and broccoli can help fulfill calcium needs for strong bones and teeth.

Essential Nutrients for Vegans: Calcium, Iron, B12, and More

Samaddar stresses that veganism should focus on sustainable and enjoyable eating habits rather than extremes such as raw or oil-free diets. She highlights the importance of paying attention to vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, and calcium through fortified foods like cereals and nutritional yeast, or supplements if necessary. Pairing iron-rich foods with vitamin C-rich sources enhances absorption.

Samaddar’s guide emphasises gradual adaptation, professional advice when necessary, and a diverse selection of foods. With this approach, a vegan diet can be nutritious, balanced, and deeply satisfying, with almonds offering a simple and valuable daily addition.