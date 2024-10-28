Live
- OG Cruel Intentions Sets for Come Back on Prime Video, Wilder Than Ever
- Timmar Mallanna to Address Concerns Over Minor Girl's Death in Gadwal.
- ANR National Awards: Big B honors Chiranjeevi with this prestigious award
- Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta High Court
- TWSC Tree Plantation Drive Joins Grow Billion tree drive
- Building India’s AI Ecosystem Through Open-Source Innovation
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Celebrates World Student’s Month with 31st iCARE Event Strengthening Educational Infrastructure and Community Engagement
- Tata Motors celebrates a historic sales milestone of 15 lakh trucks in the ILMCV range
- Diwali Desi Delights campaign exhorts citizens to savour rasgullas, matthis and shun chocolates and cakes
- LDLC: The Silent Killer You Can’t Ignore – Why Target Levels Matter for Heart Health
Just In
Diwali 2024: Diyas to Light for Prosperity on Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, and Badi Diwali
Celebrate the festival of lights with tradition and joy by knowing how many diyas to light on each day of Diwali
Diwali, also called Deepawali, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, marked by the lighting of diyas, decorating homes, and preparing festive sweets. The five-day celebration begins with Dhanteras on October 29, followed by Choti Diwali, Diwali on October 31, Govardhan Puja, and concludes with Bhai Dooj on November 3.
Lighting diyas, the small clay lamps filled with oil or ghee, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. Each day of Diwali has its own traditions, including the specific number of diyas to be lit to bring joy, health, and prosperity into the home. Here’s a guide to the number of diyas to light each day during this festive season.
Dhanteras (October 29)
On Dhanteras, lighting 13 diyas is customary, each representing a different blessing. Diyas are placed in various parts of the home: at the main entrance to invite wealth and guests, in the kitchen for health and abundance, and in the prayer area to seek divine blessings. Each diya is believed to bring light and positivity, filling the home with good energy as Diwali celebrations begin.
Choti Diwali (October 30)
On Choti Diwali, also known as Kali Chaudas, it is considered auspicious to light 14 diyas. Tradition suggests arranging 11 diyas along the edge of a plate, with a larger, four-faced diya in the center. This central diya is lit first, followed by the rest. A small touch of sugar or sweets near these diyas symbolizes a wish for sweetness and prosperity, adding to the blessings of the day.
Badi Diwali (October 31)
On the main day of Diwali, or Lakshmi Puja, diyas are lit in abundance throughout the home, in courtyards, and on balconies. This day represents hope for a prosperous future and is believed to bring blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Many place diyas in visible spots around the home to share Diwali’s warmth with neighbors and passersby. It’s essential to ensure the diyas are placed in secure, fire-safe spots and never left unattended.
Lighting Diyas: A Personal Touch
While these are general guidelines, families may adapt them to personal traditions or preferences. What matters most is lighting each diya with a pure heart and the intention of welcoming peace, positivity, and prosperity into the home.