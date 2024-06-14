Hajj 2024: Date and Historical Significance of the Day of Arafah

This year, the Hajj pilgrimage commenced on Friday, June 14, 2024, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday evening, June 6. This marked the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. More than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the globe have already gathered in and around Mecca, with the number expected to exceed 2 million as more pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia join. Last year, official figures indicated that over 1.8 million Muslims participated in Hajj.

Key Dates:

• Day of Arafah: June 15, 2024

• Eid al-Adha: June 16, 2024

Hajj rituals span from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah:

• 8th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm at-Tarwiyah): Pilgrims begin their rituals.

• 9th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm Arafat): Pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafat for prayers and seeking forgiveness.

• 10th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm an-Nahr/Eid al-Adha): Pilgrims perform the ritual of animal sacrifice (Qurbani), commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. Instead, Allah provided a ram for sacrifice.

• 12th Dhul Hijjah: Conclusion of Hajj.

Due to regional differences in crescent moon sightings, the Day of Arafah is observed on different dates worldwide. This year, Saudi Arabia, UAE, other Arab nations, Gulf countries, the USA, and the UK will observe the Day of Arafah on June 15, while Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries will mark it on June 16, 2024.

Historical and Religious Significance of the Day of Arafah:

1. Repentance of Adam and Eve: Islamic tradition holds that Adam and Eve sought forgiveness from Allah for their disobedience and were reunited on the Day of Arafah. This underscores the importance of repentance and seeking forgiveness on this day.

2. Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and the Origins of Hajj: The Day of Arafah is closely linked to Prophet Ibrahim and his family. It is believed that Ibrahim and his son Ismail were commanded by Allah to build the Kaaba in Mecca. The Day of Arafah symbolizes the culmination of their journey and their unwavering obedience to Allah's command.

3. Revelation of the Verse of Completion: In the year 10 AH (632 CE), the final verse of the Quran, known as Ayat al-Deen or the Verse of Completion, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on the Day of Arafah. This verse signifies the completion of Islam's message and the perfection of the faith.