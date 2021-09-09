Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: WhatsApp and Facebook Wishes, Messages and Status

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 10, it is also called Vinayaka Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for ten long days across India. Usually, the festival is celebrated in large gatherings, to pray and seek blessings of the Lord Ganesha. The celebration marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the month of Bhadra, as per the Hindu calendar. Lord Ganesha is believed to be a symbol of wisdom, luck, and good fortune.



Lord Ganesha is known as the god of wisdom and success. Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebration involves, cleaning the house, bringing an idol of Lord Ganesha home and preparing modaks. On the tenth day, the Ganesh idol is immersed in the water, and this ritual is known as Ganesh Visarjan.

Wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021:

 Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 I wish you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the grace of Lord Ganesh keep enlightening your lives forever.

 I wish Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with a prosperous and happy life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 May Lord Ganesha keep illuminating your lives and bless you always. I wish you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

 May Lord Ganesh remove all obstacles and showers you with health and wealth." Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

 Lord Ganesh is our mentor and protector. May the Lord fill our life with happiness and health. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 May Lord Ganesh destroy your sorrows and boost your happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 May you lead on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wish you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

 May Lord Ganesha destroy all your sorrows, and worries, and fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

 "Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi… May the festive colou8rs of Ganesh Chaturthi brighten every day of your life."