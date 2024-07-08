Live
Muharram 2024: Start and End Dates, Ashura, and the Significance of Mourning
Muharram, a sacred month for Muslims worldwide, is primarily observed by the Shia community as a period of mourning for the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.
Muharram, a sacred month for Muslims worldwide, is primarily observed by the Shia community as a period of mourning for the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain. The mourning period starts with the sighting of the Muharram moon and extends for two months and eight days. The first ten days, known as Ashura, are marked by wearing black clothes and participating in processions. In 2024, Muharram is expected to begin on July 7 according to the Gregorian calendar.
Muharram 2024 Start and End Dates
Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is significant as it marks the Islamic New Year. The tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is a day of religious ceremonies and remembrance. For Sunni Muslims, Ashura commemorates the day Allah parted the Red Sea, allowing Moses and his followers to escape the Pharaoh.
The Significance of Ashura
Ashura holds profound significance due to the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad through his daughter Fatimah and son-in-law Ali. During the Battle of Karbala, Husayn and most of his followers were killed by the Umayyad forces. The day of Ashura is a solemn occasion that honours their sacrifice.
Importance of Muharram
Muharram is a blessed month where Muslims believe that their good deeds are rewarded manifold. The sighting of the new moon signals a time of new beginnings. The first day of Muharram marks the start of the Islamic New Year, prompting Muslims to reflect on the life and struggles of Prophet Muhammad. The Day of Ashura, observed on the tenth of Muharram, is the most revered day of the Islamic year, commemorating Imam Hussain’s martyrdom in Karbala.
Muharram Rituals
Muslims engage in fasting and prayers during Muharram, particularly on the Day of Ashura. The Prophet Muhammad and his companions historically fasted on this day. Consequently, many Muslims fast on the ninth and tenth days of Muharram. Ashura is also a day for self-reflection, repentance, and acts of kindness and generosity. Muslims use this time to contemplate their actions, seek forgiveness, and perform good deeds in remembrance of Ashura.