Pitru Paksha 2024: 7 Auspicious Signs That Show Ancestors Are Pleased

Pitru Paksha is a significant 15-day period in the Hindu calendar during which people pay respects to their ancestors, often through rituals and food offerings. According to religious texts, it is believed that during this time, the spirits of the ancestors come down to earth, trying to communicate with their descendants. Through various signs, they convey whether they are content or displeased with their families. While some of these signs are considered positive, others may not be.



Here are seven auspicious signs that are believed to indicate that the ancestors are satisfied:

1. A black cow appearing at the devotee's doorstep.

2. Crows visiting the house in the morning.

3. The presence of black ants in the home.

4. A cow mooing at the entrance of the house.

5. Withered plants suddenly beginning to bloom.

6. Descendants dreaming of happy ancestors.

7. Witnessing a crow eating the food offerings.

The Pitru Paksha period holds great importance in Hinduism. Many people perform specific rituals during this time for the peace and salvation of their ancestors' souls. One of the key rituals, known as Pind Daan, is believed to bring relief from Pitra Dosh, a karmic debt owed to one's ancestors, which in turn helps resolve various life challenges. Alongside Pind Daan, other significant rituals like Shradh and Tarpan are performed. These involve offering food, water, and prayers to the departed souls, typically by the eldest male member of the family.

This year, the period began on September 17, according to the Hindu calendar. Pitru Paksha commenced after 11:00 am, and devotees started performing Shradh and other rituals accordingly.