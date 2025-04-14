Tamil New Year: Welcome Prosperity with Rich Customs and Festive Foods

Every year around this time many states of India celebrate their new year. Be it Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Poila Baisakh in West Bengal, Vishu in Kerala or Baisakhi in Punjab and Northern parts, people in India welcome the first day of the new year in their traditional way.

Just like all these states, people from Tamil Nadu also celebrate their New Year in a joyous way. Tamil New Year also known as Puthandu is one of the most awaited festivals in Tamil Nadu. It marks the beginning of the Tamil Calendar year and is celebrated with a lot of love, passion and enthusiasm for the traditions. Let’s see what makes Tamil New year or Puthandu so special.

Significance of Tamil New Year (Puthandu)

Tamil New Year or Puthandu signifies a new beginning. It is the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai and is considered an auspicious time for new ventures, spiritual cleansing, and family bonding. Just as the world celebrates New Year on January 1st as in the Gregorian calendar, Puthandu is a day of fresh starts, filled with hope, positivity, and happiness.

For Tamil people across the globe, Puthandu isn’t just a New Year, it’s a cultural celebration that brings alive age-old New Year customs and rich heritage.

Puthandu Rituals

People in Tamil Nadu celebrate Puthandu with a lot of devotion and dedication. Before Puthandu, people clean their houses, discard old items and decorate their homes with Kolams. Colourful Kolams are one of the most eye-catching parts of the celebration with intricate patterns drawn at the entrance of houses using rice flour. These beautiful designs symbolize prosperity and welcome positivity into the home.

On the day of Puthandu, people wake up early and start the day by looking at auspicious items like fruits, flowers, mirrors, gold, and sacred texts arranged on a plate which are decorated carefully. This ritual is called Kanni, which means auspicious sight. It is believed that viewing these items first thing in the morning brings good fortune throughout the year. People wake up early, take a holy bath and wear new clothes.

Family members gather together to pray and give offerings to their idols.

Family Traditions and Temple Visits

Family traditions are the heart of Puthandu. On this day, elders of the family give the younger members of the family, especially the kids, gifts or money as a token of love and blessings. This is known as kai-vishesham. Kids at home are very excited about this tradition and getting kai-vishesham from elders lightens up their day.

Visiting Temples is also an important part of the celebration. Many devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Murugan. The most popular among them is the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, which holds grand Puthandu celebrations with special pujas and rituals.

Festive Foods served on Puthandu

No festival is complete without mouthwatering foods and Puthandu is no exception. After following the rituals, the final part of the celebration is having a wholesome vegetarian feast enjoyed with family and friends. One of the special dishes made on this day is the Mangai (Mango) Pachadi, which is a blend of raw mangoes, chillies, jaggery, neem leaves, flowers, salt and tamarind. This dish uniquely combines sweetness, bitterness, tanginess, and spiciness, symbolizing the ups and downs of life. Other dishes include Payasam, Vada, Sambhar, Rasam, Rice and vegetable curries. This is the perfect time for families to bond and share stories.

Puthandu is one of the most awaited festivals in Tamil Nadu. It is a public holiday, and cities and villages alike celebrate it with joy and colour. Cultural programs, music, and dance performances are organized in many places to showcase Tamil heritage and talent.

From early rituals, colourful kolams, to delicious food, each aspect of this festival reflects the richness of Tamil culture. So, this Puthandu, enjoy the beauty of Tamil heritage, share love and joy and welcome the new year with a positive energy.

Puthandu Vazthukal!