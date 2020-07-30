Varalakshmi Vratam 2020: The Importance Of Traditional Ritual And All About The Pooja Vidhanam

Varalakshmi Vratam 2020: The festival of Varalakshmi Vratam is observed by most of the married ladies for the well-being of their husbands and house. A special procedure is observed by all the women to wish to observe this Pooja. 'Varalakshmi Vratam' falls on Shravana Paksha Shukravaram (2nd Friday of July – August month). This Pooja is done in a complete traditional Pooja vidhanam and one needs to follow all the rules to seek the blessings of both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with Goddess Lakshmi.



We Hans India have come up with the complete Pooja Vidhanam and of the traditional 'Varalakshmi Vratam' for our readers… Have a look!

Story:

Once Goddess Parvati asked her husband, Lord Shiva, to help her with a 'Vrat' which makes people get relieved from sorrows and mangalya balam (husband's long life). Then Lord Shiva will dole out the Pooja Vidhanam of 'Varalakshmi Vratam' and also says that ladies who observe this vratam will stay happy and get relieved from all types of financial issues and health problems too.

It is also said that a highly pious housewife and devotee of Goddess Lakshmi, Charumati regularly offered prayers to the Goddess. Thus Goddess Mahalakshmi appeared in the dream of Charumati and directed her to observe the 'Varalakshmi Vratam'. Charumati followed the instructions of Goddess Lakshmi and performed the Pooja in the same way. She also invited her neighbours, friends, relatives and near & dear. Thus, all of them participated in this Pooja and blessed Charumati.

Slowly, 'Varalakshmi Vratam' got spread all over and it became a traditional vidi for all the married ladies to perform this Pooja on every 2nd Friday of Sravana Masam.

Fasting Process:

Ladies who observe Varalakshmi Vratam will go on fasting from sunrise to sunset. The fasting remains till evening… After lightning the diya before Goddess Lakshmi and offering prayers, one can conclude their fasting and eat prasadam first.

List Of Items For Varalakshmi Vratam:

• Goddess Varalakshmi Statue Or Photo

• Flowers Garland

• Mango Leaves

• Betel Leaves And Nuts

• Kumkum

• Turmeric

• Vibhuti

• 2 Coconuts Along With Five Types Of Flowers

• Sandalwood

• Blouse Pieces

• Panchamrita

• Cow Curd

• Fruits Along With Banana

• Cow Ghee

• Cow Milk

• Sambrani, Small Oil Lamps

• Unbroken Rice

Pooja Vidhanam:

All the women should wake up early in the morning and go for a head bath. Then, they need to clean the house and decorate it with 'Mango Leaves'. Then one needs to set up their 'Puja Alter'. Many ladies install a kalasam and add coconut on top of it. Then they place the 'Turmeric Goddess Lakshmi' on it. Some women also decorate the kalasam with saree, ornaments and flowers as well. Or one can also place the Varalakshmi Devi idols on the kalasam. Next, the kalasam should be placed on the rice spread on a banana leaf. Next, ladies pray Lakshmi Devi by chanting Lakshmi Astotharam and Shatanamavali along with reading the story of this vratam. One more important ritual is, every lady who performs this Pooja should tie a yellow thread with 9 knots to their hands and then continue with the rest of the pooja vidhanam.

Coming to prasadams, one can go with jaggery sweet or rice flour porridge or payasam as well. After the Pooja is done, they are offered to Goddess Lakshmi and then distributed among the family members.

Ladies who observe this vratam also go with 'Vayanams'. That means ladies should offer 'Pasupu Kumkum' to other ladies inviting them to their homes and ask them to bless them for a good life. They also give away some gifts and share a happy moment.

Muhurtam for Varalakshmi Vrata

• Date: 31st July 2020 – Friday

• Time:

o Simha Lagnam – 6:59 AM to 9:17 AM (morning)

o Vrischika Lagnam – 1:53 PM to 4:11 PM (afternoon)

o Kumbha Lagnam – 7:57 PM to 9:25 PM (evening)

o Vrishabha Lagnam – 12:25 AM to 2:21 AM (midnight)

On the whole, the traditional and auspicious 'Varalakshmi Vratam' will prevail tranquillity and harmony in the homes.