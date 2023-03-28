Sri Rama Navami 2023: Date, Puja Timings, Significance, Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Images.

Sri Rama Navami Date:

Rama Navami in 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, 30th March.

Sri Rama Navami Puja Timings:

The best time to perform Rama Navami puja is during Madhyahna, which is the middle of the day. This year, Madhyahna timings for Rama Navami puja are from 11:12 am to 1:47 pm.

Sri Rama Navami Significance:

Rama Navami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, who is considered to be one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Lord Rama is revered as an epitome of righteousness, devotion, and valor. The festival falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and marks the end of the nine-day fasting period. On this day, devotees offer prayers and perform puja to seek the blessings of Lord Rama. It is also believed that chanting the name of Lord Rama on this day can bring peace, prosperity, and happiness in one's life.

Sri Rama Navami Wishes:

1. May the blessings of Lord Rama be with you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Jai Shree Ram!

2. May this Sri Rama Navami bring happiness, peace, and prosperity in your life. Happy Sri Rama Navami!

3. May the divine blessings of Lord Rama fill your life with love, joy, and happiness. Happy Sri Rama Navami!

4. On this holy occasion of Sri Rama Navami, let us pray to Lord Rama to bless us with strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all challenges in life. Jai Shree Ram!

5. May the divine grace of Lord Rama be with you and your loved ones on the auspicious day of Sri Rama Navami. Happy Sri Rama Navami!

Sri Rama Navami WhatsApp messages:

1. May Lord Rama shower his blessings on you and your family. Happy Sri Rama Navami!

2. On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, let us remember Lord Rama and seek his divine blessings. Jai Shree Ram!

3. May this Sri Rama Navami bring joy, happiness, and prosperity in your life. Happy Sri Rama Navami!

4. Let us follow the path of Lord Rama, who showed us the way to righteousness and enlightenment. Happy Sri Rama Navami!

5. May the blessings of Lord Rama be with you always. Wishing you a very happy and blessed Sri Rama Navami!

6. On this holy day of Sri Rama Navami, may Lord Rama guide you towards the path of righteousness and fill your life with peace and happiness. Jai Shree Ram!

7. Let us celebrate the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami with devotion and joy. May Lord Rama bless us all with health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Sri Rama Navami!

8. May the divine grace of Lord Rama be with you and your family on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Jai Shree Ram!

