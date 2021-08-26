Stock up your kitchen with healing herbs

Behind every successful women is a tribe of successful women who have her back. I have observed this time-and-again in my 21 years of practice as a nutritionist. Staying true to the spirit of World Women Equality Day let me tell you, talent and determination is not the only thing you need to thrive – good nutrition will be the wind beneath your wings. What's more, the secret to success is the use of common pantry herbs. So listen on ladies and ensure you have the following superfoods handy:

Holy Basil

I was always enamoured by the tulsi plant that my mother and grand-mother would pray to in the mornings. Radiating positive vibes, these leaves are perfect to calm nerves and relieve stress. They heal gastric distress, colds and cough and headaches to name a few. Add these to your salads or infuse them into your teas, as these high anti-oxidant foods also help reduce blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

Mint

I love mint! Picking it up from my plant and tossing it first thing in the morning in a hot glass of water with grated ginger just perks me up. I treasure it for its ability to soothe the digestive tract easing indigestion and irritable bowel syndrome. It works as a great mouth freshener too. I toss it into my salads, roll it into my rotis or just have it as an infusion.

Coriander

There are many benefits to reap from the humble coriander. Sprinkle over all meals or accompany as a fresh chutney. This delicious herb is rich in iron, magnesium and anti-oxidants. This blood purifier, gets rid of clogged arteries and urinary tract infections.

Curry leaves

I have always believed that our country harvests diamonds and pearls in the form of its produce. There is no bigger asset than curry leaves ie. Neem. Packed with anti-oxidants this herb is a frontline immunity booster. Used to reduce blood sugar levels, purify blood and give spotless skin- a tempering of curry leaves over you curries and sambhars is a must.

Lemon grass

My daily citrus healer is lemon grass. A staple in masala chai, it is used to prevent flatulence, digestive disorders, fevers, menstrual disorders, rheumatism and other joint pains; while adding a citrus flare to all preparations.

Aloe- Vera

I hold all-rounder Aleo-vera in high regard. Not only is aloe-gel immune boosting but helps healing sun burns and wounds. I consider it the world's best sunscreen due to the presence MSM (methy-sulfonyl-methane) in it. No wonder, Cleopatra massaged it on her skin daily.