Live
- Typhoon Ampil brings downpours to Japan
- 25 Indian companies gear up to launch IPOs worth Rs 22,000 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal outperforms in his debut as Northamptonshire player, takes Five-Wicket
- South Korea: NSC discusses ways to beef up cybersecurity for defence contractors
- SA20: Graeme Smith welcomes world-class talent to season 3
- PRO Kabbadi League Season 11: Here is list of players bought on Day 1
- Y B Khurania appointed Odisha DGP
- Chennaiyin FC signs Indian defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy ahead of ISL 2024-25 season
- IIT Mandi study shows how thermoelectricity can help boost sustainability
- Ex-BJP MP from Maha's Bhandara-Gondia LS seat joins Congress
Just In
Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Celebrates High Fashion
Highlights
The Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition - Rakhi & Teej Edition launched spectacularly at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, from August 15-17, 2024.
The Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition - Rakhi & Teej Edition launched spectacularly at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, from August 15-17, 2024. The event, graced by actress Subhashree Rayaguru, showcased a stunning array of fashion and lifestyle products.
Hosted by Show Director Umesh Madhyan, the exhibition featured elegant sarees, chic accessories, and unique lifestyle items.
Fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders flocked to the event, celebrating style and cultural festivities. The three-day affair was a blend of high fashion and vibrant celebration, making it a memorable occasion for all attendees.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS