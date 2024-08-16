  • Menu
Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Celebrates High Fashion

Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Celebrates High Fashion
The Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition - Rakhi & Teej Edition launched spectacularly at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, from August 15-17, 2024.

The Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition - Rakhi & Teej Edition launched spectacularly at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, from August 15-17, 2024. The event, graced by actress Subhashree Rayaguru, showcased a stunning array of fashion and lifestyle products.

Hosted by Show Director Umesh Madhyan, the exhibition featured elegant sarees, chic accessories, and unique lifestyle items.

Fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders flocked to the event, celebrating style and cultural festivities. The three-day affair was a blend of high fashion and vibrant celebration, making it a memorable occasion for all attendees.

