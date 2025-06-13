Tarangutsavam 2025: Chennais Amirta Hyderabad Celebrates Talent and Triumph

Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad, marked 15 years of excellence with a vibrant Tarangutsavam 2025 celebration. The event featured electrifying performances, student felicitation, and a motivational appearance by celebrity guest Mr. Noel Sean.

Applauding the institute’s 100% placement record, the celebration honoured top achievers and showcased cultural brilliance. Over 27,000 students have been placed, including 2,000+ in global roles, reinforcing the institute’s industry-leading status.

Highlights included scholarships, awards, and joyous festivities, reflecting Chennais Amirta’s commitment to student success and holistic education. The grand event concluded on a high note of pride, inspiration, and applause.