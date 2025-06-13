Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Tarangutsavam 2025: Chennais Amirta Hyderabad Celebrates Talent and Triumph
Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad, marked 15 years of excellence with a vibrant Tarangutsavam 2025 celebration.
Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad, marked 15 years of excellence with a vibrant Tarangutsavam 2025 celebration. The event featured electrifying performances, student felicitation, and a motivational appearance by celebrity guest Mr. Noel Sean.
Applauding the institute’s 100% placement record, the celebration honoured top achievers and showcased cultural brilliance. Over 27,000 students have been placed, including 2,000+ in global roles, reinforcing the institute’s industry-leading status.
Highlights included scholarships, awards, and joyous festivities, reflecting Chennais Amirta’s commitment to student success and holistic education. The grand event concluded on a high note of pride, inspiration, and applause.