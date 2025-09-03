Teachers’ Day 2025: Date, History and Significance of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birth Anniversary

Teachers’ Day is observed on September 5 every year to celebrate the role of educators in guiding and shaping the future of students. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s first Vice President and second President, who was a renowned philosopher, academic and scholar.

The occasion is dedicated to acknowledging the hard work, commitment and contribution of teachers in building not just individuals but also society. Across schools, colleges and universities in India, students and institutions organise cultural events, performances and special programmes to express their gratitude.

History of Teachers’ Day

In 1962, after Dr Radhakrishnan took office as President of India, his students and admirers wanted to celebrate his birthday. Instead, the day came to be dedicated to all teachers, symbolising their unmatched role in nation-building. Since then, September 5 has been celebrated annually as Teachers’ Day across India.

Why Teachers’ Day is Significant

This day highlights the influence of teachers in nurturing young minds and shaping the values of students. Beyond formal education, they instil discipline, inspire curiosity, and guide learners on the right path. Their impact extends far beyond classrooms, creating lifelong impressions on the personal and professional lives of their students.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Life and Legacy

Born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan is regarded as one of the foremost intellectuals of modern India. A respected figure in philosophy and comparative religion, he introduced Indian philosophy to global audiences through his writings, deeply rooted in Advaita Vedanta.

As an educationist and mentor, he spent his life guiding students and believed that the strength of a nation lay in the quality of its teachers. His life, scholarship and leadership left an enduring legacy, making his birth anniversary a day dedicated to celebrating teachers.