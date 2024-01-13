Telangana’s Makar Sankranti Feast: A Culinary Celebration of Tradition and Togetherness

Makar Sankranti, a vibrant and auspicious festival, is celebrated with immense zeal in the heartland of Telangana. This joyous occasion marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, symbolizing the onset of longer days and the harvest season. In Telangana, the festivities are not just characterized by colorful kites dotting the sky but also by the preparation and sharing of traditional delicacies that hold cultural significance. Families come together to create a culinary tapestry, weaving flavors of sesame, jaggery, and various spices into delectable dishes like sesame-jaggery ladoos, ariselu, urad dal fritters (garelu), and the classic tamarind rice (pulihora). These recipes not only tantalize the taste buds but also embody the spirit of togetherness, creating a memorable culinary experience during this auspicious festival.

Certainly! Makar Sankranti is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Telangana, and it is marked by the preparation and sharing of delicious traditional recipes. Here are a few Telangana-style Makar Sankranti recipes:

• Sesame and Jaggery Ladoo:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup sesame seeds

• 1 cup jaggery, grated

• 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

• 1/4 cup grated coconut (optional)

• Cardamom powder for flavour

Method:

1. Dry roast sesame seeds until they turn golden brown and aromatic.

2. In a pan, melt ghee, add grated jaggery, and cook until it forms a thick syrup.

3. Mix the roasted sesame seeds, grated coconut, and cardamom powder into the jaggery syrup.

4. Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then shape into small ladoos.

• Ariselu (Telangana-style Sweet Pancakes):

Ingredients:

• 2 cups rice flour

• 1 cup jaggery, grated

• 1/4 cup sesame seeds

• 1/4 cup water

• Oil for deep frying

Method:

1. Make a thick jaggery syrup by dissolving jaggery in water and heating it.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine rice flour, sesame seeds, and the jaggery syrup to form a smooth dough.

3. Take small portions of the dough and shape them into flat pancakes (ariselu).

4. Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the ariselu until they turn golden brown.

• Garelu (Urad Dal Fritters):

Ingredients:

• 1 cup urad dal (black gram)

• 1/2 cup rice flour

• 1 tablespoon ginger, finely chopped

• Green chilies, chopped (to taste)

• Curry leaves, chopped

• Salt to taste

• Oil for deep frying

Method:

1. Soak urad dal for a few hours and grind into a thick batter.

2. Add rice flour, chopped ginger, green chilies, curry leaves, and salt to the batter. Mix well.

3. Heat oil in a pan, take small portions of the batter, and shape them into round fritters.

4. Deep fry until they turn golden brown.

• Pulihora (Tamarind Rice):

Ingredients:

• 2 cups rice, cooked

• 1/4 cup tamarind pulp

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

• 1 teaspoon chana dal

• 1 teaspoon urad dal

• Curry leaves

• Red and green chilies (to taste)

• Turmeric powder

• Salt to taste

Method:

1. In a pan, heat sesame oil and add mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal, curry leaves, and chilies.

2. Add tamarind pulp, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook until the mixture thickens.

3. Mix the tamarind mixture with cooked rice, ensuring it is evenly coated.

These recipes showcase the rich and flavorful tradition of Telangana cuisine during the Makar Sankranti festival. Enjoy these delicious treats with your family and friends!