The Allied Invasion of Normandy - Operation Overlord in World War II

June 6, 1944: The invasion of Normandy was the Allied landing of forces in Normandy, France on June 6, 1944, as part of Operation Overlord during World War II.

It involved over 150,000 troops from Britain, Canada, the United States, and other countries, who landed on five separate beachheads named Juno, Omaha, Gold, Utah, and Sword. The invasion also included airborne drops, air attacks, naval bombardments, and glider landings.

The invasion of Normandy was a turning point in the war, as it pushed back the German forces occupying France and paved the way for a fast-moving campaign that liberated most of France by September 1944.