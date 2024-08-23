The Incredible Story of Lord Krishna’s Birth: Krishna Janmashtami 2024

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most revered festivals in India, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna, whose teachings continue to inspire people. As we prepare to celebrate this significant day, let's delve into the fascinating story of Lord Krishna's birth.

The Birth of Lord Krishna: A Divine Tale

Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha, the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapad. Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudev, but he was raised by Yashoda and Nanda in Vrindavan. The story of his birth is deeply intertwined with the fearsome Demon King Kansa, Lord Krishna's maternal uncle.

Kansa was a tyrant who ruled over Mathura. He once heard a prophecy foretelling his death at the hands of Devaki’s child. Fearing for his life, Kansa imprisoned Devaki and her husband, Vasudev. He mercilessly killed their first seven children. However, when their eighth child, Lord Krishna, was born, Vasudev was determined to save him.

The Miraculous Escape

On the night of Lord Krishna’s birth, Vasudev carried the newborn through the raging waters of the Yamuna River to the safety of Vrindavan. There, he sought the help of Nanda and Yashoda, who agreed to adopt and raise the divine child. Thus, Lord Krishna was brought up in the serene environment of Vrindavan, away from the clutches of Kansa, who remained unaware of the prophecy that was set to unfold.

Observing Krishna Janmashtami

Devotees across the country observe Krishna Janmashtami with deep devotion. The day is marked by grand celebrations, where people visit temples, worship Bal Krishna (the infant form of Lord Krishna), and observe fasts. It is believed that by observing Janmashtami with sincere devotion, one can receive the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Date and Timings

In 2024, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26. According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi begins at 3:39 AM on August 26 and ends at 2:19 AM on August 27. Devotees traditionally fast on the day of Janmashtami, breaking their fast only after sunrise on the following day.

As the day approaches, devotees eagerly anticipate celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, whose life and teachings continue to inspire millions around the world.